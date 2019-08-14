Lloyd R. Ealy died Monday, August 12, 2019, in his home, with his family by his side.

Lloyd was born a son of the late George and Alma Livingood Ealy.

On August 23, 2019, he married Ruth Opal Sellers, who died February 9, 2010.

They had nine children together, Alma Litton of Carmichaels, Jonetta Miller (Kreed Rothwell) of West Finley, Ruthann Booth of Washington, Becky Sprowls (Charlie Wise) of Washington, Lloyd Ealy (Caren Penn Shadeck) of Taylorstown, Bert McCartney (Terry) of West Alexander, Marlyn (Jerry) Rascoe of Claysville, Scott (Donna) Ealy of Claysville and Dusty Pettit of Claysville; 32 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Lloyd worked at Ryerson pump station and retired from Wilkie contracting after 40 years.

He was a member of Taylorstown Legion Post 907 and enjoyed men's dirtball for many years, as well as fishing, gambling, poker machines, woodworking, ride mowing his yard, playing cards, Yahtzee and ginseng hunting.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lloyd was preceded in death by his siblings, Floyd, Cecil, Chuck, Harold, Wayne, Jim, Acton, Iona, Malzie, Georgie and Martha.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com. A memorial service will be held for Lloyd at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 525 Fairway Street, Washington, PA 15301. Those wishing to attend please meet at the church.