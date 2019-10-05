Lloyd W. Sprowls, 81, of Claysville, died Thursday, October 4, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born August 30, 1938, in West Finley, a son of the late Wade Sprowls, and Marjorie (the late D.O. Hancher) Walker Hancher.

A 1957 graduate of West Alexander High School, he was a member of East Buffalo Presbyterian Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served two years in Germany.

Mr. Sprowls worked as a union laborer with Local 286 Laborer's Union, where he retired after 48 years.

He was a member of the Claysville American Legion #639, where he had proudly served on the Honor Guard, the Arms Club, and the Claysville Masonic Lodge 447.

Lloyd was an avid golfer, who enjoyed relating stories of the elusive two holes-in-one he scored, and he enjoyed the annual golf trips to Myrtle Beach with his circle of friends.

A very social man, he enjoyed his Miller Lite, loved his dog Milo, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Lloyd lived his life to the fullest, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

On February 18, 1961, he married Judyth A. "Judi" Durbin, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lisa A. (Jeffrey) Dutton of Claysville; a brother, Joseph (Diana) Hancher of Georgia; a sister, Debra Ely of Washington; four children, Jeffrey (Amanda) Dutton II, Zachary (Alisa) Sprowls, Nathan (Molly) Dutton and Taylor (Brandon) Dutton; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Sprowls and Laikynn Dutton; a daughter-in-law, Jody Sprowls; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Milo.

Deceased are a son, David Wray Sprowls; and three siblings, Jean Scott, Betty Moore and Ralph Sprowls.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6, in East Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 180 E. Buffalo Church Road, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, with Pastor Linda Mankey officiating.

Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gateway Hospice, 95 W. Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301, or the church or .

Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.