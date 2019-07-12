Lloyd William Dille, 67, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1951, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Clifford Brenton Dillie and Annie Wolfe Dillie.

Lloyd was a truck driver for General Cryogenics.

He enjoyed working on cars, helping neighbors and spending time with his grandchildren.

On July 26, 1969, he married Carol Mooney, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Lloyd (Julie) Dille of Houston and Jeremy (Jen) Dille of Washington; two daughters, Carol Ann (Rick) Bell of Marianna and Melissa (Tim) Gomez of Conway, Ark.; a sister, Charlotte (Daniel) Keener of Grove City; nine grandchildren, Jared, Kristina and Rachel Gomez, Christopher and Cooper Dille, Zachary, Nicole, Brittney and Sarah Bell; two great-grandchildren, Arabella Keener and Luca Gomez; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Rexy and Clifford; five sisters, Olga Mae, Louise, Mary Jane, Linda and Beverly; and a grandchild, Kimberly.

All services are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

