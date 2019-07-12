Lloyd William Dille (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd William Dille.
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lloyd William Dille, 67, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1951, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Clifford Brenton Dillie and Annie Wolfe Dillie.

Lloyd was a truck driver for General Cryogenics.

He enjoyed working on cars, helping neighbors and spending time with his grandchildren.

On July 26, 1969, he married Carol Mooney, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Lloyd (Julie) Dille of Houston and Jeremy (Jen) Dille of Washington; two daughters, Carol Ann (Rick) Bell of Marianna and Melissa (Tim) Gomez of Conway, Ark.; a sister, Charlotte (Daniel) Keener of Grove City; nine grandchildren, Jared, Kristina and Rachel Gomez, Christopher and Cooper Dille, Zachary, Nicole, Brittney and Sarah Bell; two great-grandchildren, Arabella Keener and Luca Gomez; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Rexy and Clifford; five sisters, Olga Mae, Louise, Mary Jane, Linda and Beverly; and a grandchild, Kimberly.

All services are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.