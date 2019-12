Lois Diamond, 79, of McDonald, passed away Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.

Visitation will held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17.

A full obituary will be appear in a later edition.