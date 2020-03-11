Lois C. Bard, 99, of Washington, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Standish Personal Care Home.

She was born December 31, 1920, in Imperial, a daughter of the late Wilson Chrichley and Elizabeth Kircher Chrichley.

Lois attended Findley Elementary School in Imperial and graduated from Canonsburg High School. She worked at W.J. Fisher Jewelry Store and Fashion Hosiery.

She was a member of Canonsburg Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 97 of Canonsburg.

Lois loved music, reading, playing cards and puzzles.

In September 1948, she married Charles Bard, who died June 9, 2002.

She is survived by two nieces, Karen Moxon and Kathy Berola.

She was the last of her family.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a brother, Kerdell Chrichley; and a nephew, Lloyd Chrichley and his wife, Kathy.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Washington Cemetery, with the Rev. William Bard officiating. Those attending please meet at the cemetery office.

