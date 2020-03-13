Lois C. Bard, 99, of Washington, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Standish Personal Care Home, her residence for the past 2 ½ years.

She was born December 31, 1920, in Imperial, a daughter of the late Wilson Crichley and Elizabeth Kircher Crichley.

Lois attended Findley Elementary School in Imperial and graduated from Canonsburg High School. She worked at W.J. Fisher Jewelry Store and Fashion Hosiery.

She was a member of Canonsburg Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 97 of Canonsburg.

Lois loved music, reading, playing cards and puzzles.

In September of 1948, she married Charles Bard, who died June 9, 2002.

She is survived by two nieces, Karen Moxon and Kathy Berola.

She was the last of her family.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a brother, Wilson Kendall (Ken) Crichley; and a nephew, Lloyd Crichley and his wife, Cathy.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Washington Cemetery, with the Rev. William Bard officiating. Those attending please meet at the cemetery office.

