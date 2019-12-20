Lois D. Heath, 74, of McMurray, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Gregory Heath; loving mother of Mark (late Beth) Heath, Lori (Kenneth) Thorn and Kathleen Heath; dear sister of Joan (William) Gerstel, Eileen (late Albert) Croskey and Marilyn (William) Brown; cherished grandmother of Aidan Thorn; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lois was a teacher in the Bethel Park School District. She graduated from Clairon University and received her Master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She was an avid bingo player but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially the time spent with her sisters.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a service will be celebrated 9 a.m. Monday, December 23. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, http://webwpawv.alsa.org.

