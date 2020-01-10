Lois E. Harris, 86, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born September 21, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hazel Plants Rhoades.

Mrs. Harris was a graduate of Trinity High School and for a brief time worked at Bell Telephone before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed reading.

On November 20, 1953, in Hagerstown, Md., she married Charles R. Harris, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Casey (Carol) Harris of Washington; a daughter, Susan (Jason) Fulton of Washington; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Samantha and Jacob.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.