Lois F. McIlvaine, 88, of Houston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House.

She was born December 5, 1931, in McKeesport, a daughter of William and Edna Geiger Ferguson.

Lois was a 1949 graduate of McKeesport High School and graduated from Muskingum College in 1953.

She retired in 1990 following 30 years of teaching kindergarten and then fourth grade in the Canon-McMillan School District, most of that time in the First Street Elementary School.

Lois was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, where she taught Sunday school and Junior Church for many years; was a deacon; active in the Women's Association and volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for several years.

She was a sports wife, mom and grandmother, spending many days and evenings following her husband, children and grandchildren to their sporting events and activities. Over the years, she belonged to several card clubs and always liked playing bridge, 500 bid and gin. Her other enjoyments included traveling, golfing and doing puzzles.

On August 22, 1953, she married Harry A. "Chick" McIlvaine, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Rob McIlvaine and wife Cheri, and Scott McIlvaine and wife Jody, both of Chartiers Township; four grandchildren, Craig McIlvaine of Durango, Colo., Andy McIlvaine (Colby) of North Strabane Township, Sara McIlvaine-Page (Chris) of Houston and Derek McIlvaine (Lindsey) of Bridgeville; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Jaedyn Page.

Due to the present guidelines for the COVID-19 outbreak, a private service will be held at McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date, when the situation allows.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.