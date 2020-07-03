1/1
Lois Ifft Burwinkel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Ifft Burwinkel, 87, of McMurray, returned to her Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Burwinkel; mother of John W. Burwinkel Jr. (Carolyn), Elizabeth B. O'Neill (Thomas) and the late Loann Burwinkel; sister of Elizabeth I. Jacob and Edward C. Ifft Jr. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, in John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. The funeral will be held Monday, July 6, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pittsburgh School for the Blind, 201 North Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved