Lois Ifft Burwinkel, 87, of McMurray, returned to her Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Burwinkel; mother of John W. Burwinkel Jr. (Carolyn), Elizabeth B. O'Neill (Thomas) and the late Loann Burwinkel; sister of Elizabeth I. Jacob and Edward C. Ifft Jr. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, in John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. The funeral will be held Monday, July 6, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pittsburgh School for the Blind, 201 North Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.