Lois M. Russell, 73, of Waynesburg, died at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born Sunday, September 15, 1946, in Potsdam, N.Y., a daughter of the late Donald Murray and Blanche Vincent Murray.

Mrs. Russell enjoyed gardening and crafting and was a homemaker.

Her husband, Blaire Russell, died October 11, 2005.

Surviving are a son, Bryan D. (Susan) Russell of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Gonyea of Gouvenour, N.Y., and Kay Moore of Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother, Phillip Murray of Rochester, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

