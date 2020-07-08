1/1
Lois Marlene King
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Marlene King, 83, of Eighty-Four, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

She was born May 13, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Leslie G. and Willys B. Hunt Black.

Marlene graduated from Nursing School in Uniontown and retired as head nurse of the Maternity Unit at St. Clair Hospital after 37 years of service.

She was an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers, and dedicated her life to her family.

Mrs. King was the loving wife of the late Richard L. King; loving mother of Richard A. (Tricia) King and Robert King; loving stepmother of Debra (Danny) Zuver, Barbra (Richard) Orison and the late James (surviving spouse Tammy) and Donald (surviving spouse Sandi) King; dear sister of Leslie T. (Jean) Black of Florida. Also surviving are 10 cherished grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks or facial coverings, family and friends are welcome 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 724-941-3211, where services will be held at noon Friday, July 10. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Clair Hospital-Family Birth Center Fund at (www.stclair.org/family-birth-center-fund). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved