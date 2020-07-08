Lois Marlene King, 83, of Eighty-Four, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

She was born May 13, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Leslie G. and Willys B. Hunt Black.

Marlene graduated from Nursing School in Uniontown and retired as head nurse of the Maternity Unit at St. Clair Hospital after 37 years of service.

She was an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers, and dedicated her life to her family.

Mrs. King was the loving wife of the late Richard L. King; loving mother of Richard A. (Tricia) King and Robert King; loving stepmother of Debra (Danny) Zuver, Barbra (Richard) Orison and the late James (surviving spouse Tammy) and Donald (surviving spouse Sandi) King; dear sister of Leslie T. (Jean) Black of Florida. Also surviving are 10 cherished grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks or facial coverings, family and friends are welcome 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 724-941-3211, where services will be held at noon Friday, July 10. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Clair Hospital-Family Birth Center Fund at (www.stclair.org/family-birth-center-fund). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com