Lois Roberta Scott Scudder, 75, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, from complications of pneumonia while surrounded by her husband and children. Lois was a long-time resident of San Ramon, Calif., east of San Francisco, but was born and grew up in McDonald.

She was a daughter of Earl and Wilma Scott and the sister of Reed and Richard (Dick) Scott. She graduated from Fort Cherry High School in 1962 and worked in the secretarial pool at U.S. Steel Corp.

She married William "Bill" Scudder of Bethel Park in 1967 and lived in Finleyville, where they raised their children, Karyn and Todd. In 1984, Bill was transferred by Gulf Oil/Chevron to Maryland and then a year later to California.

During her years in California, Lois helped raise her granddaughter and also began working for Hallmark as a merchandiser in a local grocery store. She loved to garden, walk and decorate, and she also became an avid doll collector.

Lois will be remembered as a mom, wife, grandma and friend who was kind, loved to give gifts, and prayed for her family and friends. Her Scottie dogs, Hank and Holly, dearly miss her and the Steelers lost their biggest fan.

Lois is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter and son-in-law, Karyn and Dan Charm; son Todd; grandchildren Katy and Aidan; and her brother, Richard Scott of Lower Burrell.

A memorial service will be held Monday, October 28, at McDonald United Methodist Church in McDonald. Please email lois.scudder.memorial@gmail.com for details.

Memorial donations in Lois' name can be sent to: McDonald UMC, 232 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.