Lola Ingani Baldini, 89, of Monongahela, formerly of Monessen, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in son Mark Baldini's home.

She was born January 18, 1930, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Antonio and Lena Mascetta Ingani.

She was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church, its Epiphany Ladies, and Court 776 Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Years ago, she worked at Corning Glass and was a retired hair stylist.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark A. (Jacinta) Baldini of Carroll Township, with whom she made her home, and Christopher (Adrienne) Baldini of Bethel Park; four grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Baldini of South Park, Kevin (Adrienne) Baldini of Bethel Park, Joseph (Kristina) Baldini of South Park and Kaitlyn Baldini of Bethel Park; four great-grandchildren, Max, Vivienne, Ava and Gio Baldini; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Buff" Baldini, who died March 17, 2015; three brothers, John, Robert and Vincent Ingani; and three sisters, Gloria Buggy, Marie "Toby" Walko and Lydia Todd. Lola was the last living member of her family.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. & Cremation Services, 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen. Services will be held Wednesday July 10, beginning with a 9:30 a.m. blessing service in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 44 Pennsylvania Boulevard, Monessen, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

Condolences are accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.