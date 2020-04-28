Lola Marie Feree Nichols

Lola Marie Feree Nichols, 88, of Nemacolin, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Washington Hospital. She was the widow of the late Harry N. "Bart" Nichols.

Lola is survived by her daughter, Laura J. Wilhelm of Nemacolin; two stepdaughters, Janet Carnicom and Edith Lezaic; a sister, Ruth Nesmith; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She worked at the Honsaker's Foodland for many years.

Mrs. Nichols requested there be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 28, 2020
