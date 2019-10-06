Lonnie G. Hampe Sr. passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

He was born October 30, 1944, to Christy A. Hampe and Blanche Gough in Washington.

He was an avid bowler and loved shopping, chocolate and ice cream.

Lonnie was a loving father and grandfather and will be forever missed by his family. He is survived by his son, Lonnie Hampe Jr. (Tiffany); daughter Holly Hall (James); ex-wife Gwen Hampe; grandchildren Jordan Hall, Zach Hall, Lonnie Hampe III and Logan Hampe; and a special niece, Sharon Lucas.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 13, in American Legion Post 99, 540 Louisiana Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108.