Lonzo Charles Gardner Jr., 62, of Monessen, was taken away from this earth tragically Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born February 17, 1957.

Lonzo leaves to cherish his memory, wife Dawn "Bunny" Gardner; beloved mother Nettie Marie Gardner; children Lonzo Dixon, Lorenzo Gardner, Nathaniel Dixon and Charcherie Tart; sister Marzelia "Mize" Gardner; stepchildren Tiffinie Price, Ronnette Harrison and Ronald Harrison; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in First Baptist Church, Donora, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Internment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.

Arrangements of care are entrusted to House of Law Inc., Penn Hills, www.houseoflawinc.com.