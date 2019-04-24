Lonzo Charles Gardner Jr.

Guest Book
  • "You will truly be missed Milky..R.W.G. Always..Gone but..."
    - Denise Hill
  • "Rest in Peace Chan. May God bless your mother, wife and..."
    - Renee Phillips
Service Information
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA
15235
(412)-241-3955
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lonzo Charles Gardner Jr., 62, of Monessen, was taken away from this earth tragically Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born February 17, 1957.

Lonzo leaves to cherish his memory, wife Dawn "Bunny" Gardner; beloved mother Nettie Marie Gardner; children Lonzo Dixon, Lorenzo Gardner, Nathaniel Dixon and Charcherie Tart; sister Marzelia "Mize" Gardner; stepchildren Tiffinie Price, Ronnette Harrison and Ronald Harrison; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in First Baptist Church, Donora, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Internment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.

Arrangements of care are entrusted to House of Law Inc., Penn Hills, www.houseoflawinc.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.