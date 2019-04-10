Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorain Losko.

Lorain Brewer Losko, 88, of Brownsville, died peacefully at home April 9, 2019, with family by her side.

She was born February 2, 1931, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Josiah K. II and Garnet Harris Brewer.

She was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women Friendship Circle Class and the Women's Missionary Society. Lorain was a 1948 graduate of East Pike Run Township High School.

In addition to her parents, Lorain was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Brewer, Harry Brewer, Laura Penttila, Ella Mae Brewer in infancy, Leona Roberts, Josiah K. "Junior" Brewer III and Elmer Brewer; grandson Eddie Ryan Losko at seven months.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 68 years, Charles Losko Jr.; children Eddie (Jenny) Losko of Brownsville, Donna (Vic) Stickovich of Deemston, Sharon (Teddy) Giles of Brownsville and Susan (Jeff) Sollenberger of Concord, N.C. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Jayme Scrip, Jerrod Stickovich, Jason Losko, Jeannine Loar, Wendy Giles, Jacob Losko, and Janel Swinchock, Morgan Sollenberger and Lauren Sollenberger; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Visitation will continue 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, in Taylor United Methodist Church, when funeral services will be held with the Rev. Rod Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Taylor Cemetery Association, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417.

The staff of Anova Hospice Care, especially Georgette Chmura and Kim Barkley, provided excellent care.