Lorain Martin, 90, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont.

She was born September 9, 1929, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edgar Leslie and Nellie Kidwell Leslie.

Lorain was a member of Friendship Community Church.

She enjoyed baking, cake decorating and taking care of her family. She loved family gatherings.

Lorain was married to Robert Martin for 66 years, before his death July 23, 2013.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Matthews (Sulo) Alto of Scenery Hill and Lori Martin of Washington; a brother, Joe Leslie of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Sherry DeBarardinis, Ron (KaRene) Matthews and Shelby (Al) Carson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a special family friend, Judy Coble; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her siblings, Violet Nichols, William Leslie, Donald Leslie, Hazel "Shorty" Currie and Terry Leslie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, and from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 14, at William G. Neal Funeral Home Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating. Burial will follow at Scenery Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship Community Church, 1090 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.