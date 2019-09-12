Lorain Martin (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Lorain Martin, 90, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont.

She was born September 9, 1929, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Edgar Leslie and Nellie Kidwell Leslie.

Lorain was a member of Friendship Community Church.

She enjoyed baking, cake decorating and taking care of her family. She loved family gatherings.

Lorain was married to Robert Martin for 66 years, before his death July 23, 2013.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Matthews (Sulo) Alto of Scenery Hill and Lori Martin of Washington; a brother, Joe Leslie of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Sherry DeBarardinis, Ron (KaRene) Matthews and Shelby (Al) Carson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a special family friend, Judy Coble; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her siblings, Violet Nichols, William Leslie, Donald Leslie, Hazel "Shorty" Currie and Terry Leslie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, and from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 14, at William G. Neal Funeral Home Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating. Burial will follow at Scenery Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friendship Community Church, 1090 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
