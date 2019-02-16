Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loraine Wheeler Engle.

Loraine Wheeler Engle passed away the afternoon of February 14, 2019, in her home, following a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 20, 1940, in Washington, to James Stocking Wheeler and Elizabeth Reihner Wheeler.

Loraine was a graduate of Washington High School and Penn Commercial Business School.

Mrs. Engle was a lifelong, active member of the Washington Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Mrs. Engle served as payroll administrator at Washington Steel Corporation and worked for thirty-five years at Engle's Holiday Harbor, in Millboro.

She enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, gardening, ceramics, boating and spending time with her loving family.

On October 1, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, John Hugh Engle, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, John Engle Jr. of Pittsburgh, Linda (Bill) Westfall of Dover, Ohio, Robert (Barb) Engle of California, and Elizabeth (Chris) Knisely of Washington; brother James (Judy) Wheeler of Washington; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Zachary) Norman, Bill Westfall Jr., Katelyn (Tony) Yoder, Amber Danchik, Sarah Danchik and Hanna Engle; five great-grandchildren, Briana, Kinley and Zayden Norman, Maverick Yoder and Kal'el Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two sisters, Betty Grace Morris and Elizabeth Wilson.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, with the Rev. Brian Greenleaf and the Rev. Clarence Croscutt co-officiating.

Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Washington Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 246 Sanitarium Road, Washington, PA 15301, or to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

