Lorea Jean Colvin
Lorea Jean Colvin, 90, of Washington, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in her home.

She was born on July 12, 1930, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Minnie L. Little Higgins.

Mrs. Colvin worked for thirty years as an assembler for Brockway Glass Plant #7.

Lorea was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing bingo.

On August 31, 1979, she married William A. Colvin, who died on March 3, 2006.

Surviving are a son, Bruce (Teresa) Crawford, of Washington; three grandchildren, Bruce G. Crawford Jr., Kelley Jo Cupp, and Richard C. Crawford; six great-grandchildren, Tanner and Rachel Cupp, Connor and Brayden Crawford, Richard C. Crawford, Jr., and Isabella Crawford.

Deceased are six brothers, Kermit, Vertis, Thomas, Charles, Harold and Donald Higgins; and five sisters, Velma Clutter, Roma Higgins, Margaret Stafford, Rose Blakeway, and Frances Evans.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information, and online guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2020.
