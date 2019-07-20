Loretta Faye Nutt Mitchell, 92, of Charleroi, Fallowfield Township, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully at her home. Born December 24, 1926, in Star Junction, she was a daughter of the late Taylor T. and Margaret Ann Brown Nutt. A resident of Charleroi for the past 69 years, Mrs. Mitchell was Protestant and a homemaker.

The last surviving member of 11 children, Faye is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Shannon Mitchell of Edgewater, Fla.; two daughters and sons-in-law Loretta and Dave Stasicha of Charleroi and Nina and Ken Briggs of North Charleroi; daughter-in-law Mary Jo DeRosa of Monongahela; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh Mitchell, Robert A. Mitchell Jr., Suzanne Stasicha, Mark Stasicha, Cara Janke, Ken Briggs Jr. and Jim Briggs; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mitchell; son Roy R. Mitchell; three brothers; and seven sisters.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Melissa Snyder of Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.