Loretta Frances Sims McDonald Walsh, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.

She was born January 15, 1928, in Hopewell Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Ellen Sidney Jones and Frank Sims.

On January 6, 1978, she married Robert Emmett Walsh, who passed away February 5, 1996.

Mrs. Walsh retired in 1978 from Shop n Save as a deli manager.

She went back and received her GED in 1992.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with family and traveling.

She survived by a son, Gary Lee (Mary) McDonald Sr. of Marianna; grandson Gary Lee (Tracy) McDonald Jr. of Waynesburg, with whom she made her home with for many years; granddaughter Erin (Gary) Spangler of Marianna; nine great-grandchildren, Ian, Madyson, Lynlea, Hailea and Bailea Mcdonald, Dylan Vanderhoff, Aiden, Mackenza and Jameson Spangler; sister Mary Fish of Amity; and two brothers, Thomas (Audrey) Sims of Belle Vernon and Wallace Reed (Janice) Sims of Washington; several nieces, nephews and cousins; a dear lifelong friend, Dorthy Chapman; and her beloved horse, Gunner.

She was proceeded in death, along with her parents and husband, by a brother, Orloff (Bus) Sims.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.