Loretta J. Dutton, 86, formerly of Finleyville died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

She was born October 29, 1933 in Venetia, a daughter of the late Ernest H. and Catherine Wislicki Perry.

Mrs. Dutton was retired as an agent with Sanders Insurance Agency in Library.

She was a member of Mingo Presbyterian Church in Finleyville and Union Township Democratic Women's Club.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathryn Dober (Greg) of Plum Boro and Karen Matisz of Cheswick; two sisters, Amelda Brogan and Patricia Deffobis, both of New Eagle; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Ernest John Perry and his wife, Kathleen; a son-in-law, Steve Matisz; and a brother-in-law, James Brogan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, with Pastor Glen McClelland officiating. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Mingo Cemetery, 526 Mingo Church Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.