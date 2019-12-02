Loretta J. McLaughlin, 83, of Houston, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born October 1, 1936, in Houston, a daughter of George and Helen Crosson Smiddle.

Loretta was a graduate of Chartiers High School in 1954, where she made lifelong friends. In 1959, these friends, Barb Pack, Jane McClure, Helen Mazza, Joyce Mathot formed a Bridge Club and with the addition of Alice Shalosky and Mary Haas, it continued until 2017.

She started work at the PNC Bank in Canonsburg in 1961. Following the birth of two sons, she returned to banking in Houston in 1972, where she continued working for WPNB, Equibank, Gallitin, Integra and National City Bank, retiring in 2001.

Loretta was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Houston, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and served as secretary/treasurer for many years.

She was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program; was one of the original members of the Houston Pumpkin Festival Committee; and enjoyed flower gardening and making flower arrangements. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family, especially her three great-grandsons.

Surviving are two sons, Scott W. McLaughlin (Joyce) of Washington and Michael S. McLaughlin (Beth) of Marietta, Ga.; two granddaughters, Rhiannon Michaels (David) and Jennifer DiNardo (Dillan); three great-grandsons, Lucas, Liam and David Michaels; two sisters-in-law, Rita Smiddle (Bob Senay) of Bentleyville and Lois J. Radlinsky (Jerry) of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Ronald Dale Smiddle, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 5. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 213 E. Pike St., Houston, PA 15342.

