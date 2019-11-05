Loretta Joyce Presock Denny, 80, of Carmichaels, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Denny was born January 5, 1939, in Daybrook, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jacob and Nellie Tennant Presock.

Loretta is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Murphy Peterson (Col. Robert) of Proctorville, Ohio, Robin Murphy Thomas of Carmichaels and Tammy Murphy Hill (David) of Portland, Ore.; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Deloris Presock Pratt, Ruth Presock Swan, Sharon Presock Lippencott and Lena Biasella; a brother, Bernard Presock (Patty); and sister-in-law Elizabeth Vance.

Deceased are a sister, Bonnie Sebulsky; brother Dale Vance; and brothers-in-law Dale Pratt and Charles Swan.

Loretta was married to the late William Eugene Murphy and then to the late Norman S. Denny.

She worked as a manager of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Ft. Worth, Texas, for several years.

Loretta was a member of the Red Hat Society, the senior citizens.

Loretta loved her family and grandchildren. She was a bingo player and enjoyed travelling.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A celebration of her life will immediately follow from 3 to 5 p.m. in Carmichaels Senior Citizen Center, 100 Nemacolin Road, Carmichaels.