Loretta Mae Lucas, 98, of Cross Creek Village, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

She was born October 29, 1920, in Brown Hills near Point Marion, a daughter of the late Glasper and Kate Gaborko Laws.

Mrs. Lucas was a 1938 graduate of Point Marion High School and during World War II she worked for JP Freeze Defense Contractor in Baltimore, Md.

Loretta was raised Baptist and attended church in Point Marion, until she moved with her husband to Cross Creek in the 1940s.

Mrs. Lucas was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family.

On December 27, 1940, she married Irvin Austin Lucas, who died August 12, 2007.

Surviving Mrs. Lucas are a daughter, Judith (James) Yates of Cross Creek; three sons, James (Marie) Lucas of Avella, Denny (Barbara) Lucas of Cross Creek and Danny (Beverly) Lucas of Avella; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Loretta was the last of her immediate family.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are a daughter who died in infancy; granddaughter Lisa Yates; great-grandson Tommy Hughes; brother Lane; and sister Roberta.

There will be no public visitations.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.