Loretta Sue Hall, 69, of Washington, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Washington Hospital. She had survived cancer three times.

She was born June 1, 1949, in Washington, a daughter of the late Herbert and Betty Casto Nicholls.

Ms. Hall was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School.

She was a member of Hart Avenue Church of the Nazarene, where she played the organ and was the secretary.

Loretta had also worked locally as a reflexologist.

She loved her grandchildren and spending time in West Virginia with family.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy S. (Freddie) Mills of Ripley, W.Va., and Stacey R. Hall of Washington; grandson Freddie E. (Danielle) Mills of Ripley; great-grandson Mason W. Mills of Ripley; and two uncles, Jim (Cookie) Nicholls of Lone Pine and Don (Nancy) Casto of Washington.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of services, Monday, April 22, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Kerry Purnell officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

