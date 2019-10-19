Loretta Trumpka, 88, of California, died Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was born Tuesday, October 21, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Tony and Oda Giovanardi Mariscotti.

She was a retired custodian from California University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Trumpka (1989), and brothers, John N. Mariscotti and Andrew Mariscotti.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Denise Ranieri and husband Phil of California and Debra Ciarrocchi and husband Joe of Fairbank. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Shawn Ranieri, Kristen Trimble and husband Craig and Nicole Ranieri (Chris Neal); and three great- grandchildren, Isabella Garofalo, Cameron Garofalo and Grayson Trimble.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, and until 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, when services will be held in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.

Interment will follow in Phillipsburg Cemetery.

To sign the register book or leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.