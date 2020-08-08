1/1
Lori A. Fisher
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lori A. Fisher, 59, of Waynesburg, died August 4, 2020, in Southwest Regional Medical Center.

Lori was born January 30, 1961, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., a daughter of the late Donald Fisher and Gayle Gebeau Fisher Yost.

Mrs. Fisher had formerly worked at Waynesburg Giant Eagle, and was currently working at Wal-Mart.

She is survived by a daughter, Dana Marie Rodriguez (Carlos) of Corpus Christi, Texas; son Corey Kiger of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Jasmin and Julian Rodriguez, and Kyzer Kiger; two brothers, Douglas Fisher (Denise) and Lt. Col. John Fisher (Mary); a niece, Larissa Dring; dear friend Troy Martin; and several cousins.

Lori had previously lived in Corpus Christi and Tucson, Ariz. She traveled and camped in 48 states. She was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge.

Her grandchildren were the lights of her life.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100. The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Social distancing and mask wearing are required.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
07:30 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved