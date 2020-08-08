Lori A. Fisher, 59, of Waynesburg, died August 4, 2020, in Southwest Regional Medical Center.

Lori was born January 30, 1961, in Camp Lejeune, N.C., a daughter of the late Donald Fisher and Gayle Gebeau Fisher Yost.

Mrs. Fisher had formerly worked at Waynesburg Giant Eagle, and was currently working at Wal-Mart.

She is survived by a daughter, Dana Marie Rodriguez (Carlos) of Corpus Christi, Texas; son Corey Kiger of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Jasmin and Julian Rodriguez, and Kyzer Kiger; two brothers, Douglas Fisher (Denise) and Lt. Col. John Fisher (Mary); a niece, Larissa Dring; dear friend Troy Martin; and several cousins.

Lori had previously lived in Corpus Christi and Tucson, Ariz. She traveled and camped in 48 states. She was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge.

Her grandchildren were the lights of her life.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100. The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Social distancing and mask wearing are required.