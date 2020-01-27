Lori Ann Dennick, 57, of McKeesport, formerly of Washington, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Albert W. Dennick and Mary Alice Baldwin Dennick.

Lori was a graduate of Trinity High School and Penn Commercial for Cosmetology.

She was Presbyterian by faith.

Lori loved football, hockey and all Pittsburgh sports. She was very passionate about her sports.

She enjoyed writing and adored her cats.

Surviving are three siblings, Karen D. Mounts of Washington, Randy J. (Joyce) Dennick of Deerfield, Washington, and Gary L. Dennick of West Charleston, W.Va.; sister-in-law Paulette Dennick of Amity; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Bruce E. Dennick, and a sister, Janice (Vernon) Rice.

All services are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.funeralbill.com to help with funeral expenses.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com