Lorne "Mark" Amos, 57, of Bentleyville, departed this life unexpectedly Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born January 14, 1962, to the late Louis K. Amos Sr. and Flora "Kitty" Amos.

Surviving are one daughter, Cherissa (Steve) Anderson of Monongahela; granddaughter Dahlia; and grandsons Tyler and Owen. Surviving siblings are Lou (Jeannette) Amos, Connie (Earl) Harris, Cathy (Ed) Meredith, Carol (Buddy) Richardson and Cindy (Greg) Gehringer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are an infant son, Lorne Mark Amos Jr.; one sister, Bonnie Lynn Amos; and stepbrother (cousin) Daniel Hess.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Bentleyville United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations can be made to Bentleyville United Methodist Church, 712 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.