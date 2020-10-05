Lorraine A. "Bunny" Brewer, 83, of Finleyville, formerly of Bunola, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

She was born March 30, 1937, in Monongahela, a daughter of Howard and Mary Fabin England.

Mrs. Brewer was retired as an accountant at the former West Elizabeth Lumber Company and was a life member of the Bunola Fire Department.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Mingo Cemetery in Finleyville. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Finleyville.