1/
Lorraine A. Brewer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorraine A. "Bunny" Brewer, 83, of Finleyville, formerly of Bunola, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

She was born March 30, 1937, in Monongahela, a daughter of Howard and Mary Fabin England.

Mrs. Brewer was retired as an accountant at the former West Elizabeth Lumber Company and was a life member of the Bunola Fire Department.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Mingo Cemetery in Finleyville. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Finleyville.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved