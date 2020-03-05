Lorraine Bauduin Board, 93, of Cadiz, Ky., formerly of Avella, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home in Kentucky.

She was born June 5, 1926, in Rochester, Ky., a daughter of the late Avery and Elsie Arlene Cristie Jenkins.

Mrs. Board was a former member of Avella Presbyterian Church and a current member of Ponderosa Baptist Church in Kentucky.

She had lived in Avella from 1942 until she moved back to Kentucky in 1990.

Mrs. Board enjoyed traveling through Kentucky and to Illinois and Mississippi to do mission work with her church, fishing, camping and working on her flowers.

On June 29, 1946, she married Earl Bauduin, who died June 11, 1981.

On November 23, 1985, she married Louis Board, who died July 11, 2009.

Surviving are a son, James (Janet) Bauduin of Washington; stepson Michael "Butch" (Joanne) Board; three stepdaughters, Sandy Smith, Jenny (Frank) Bozynski and Mary (Brent) Curtis, all of Cadiz; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and two sisters, Omega Faye Richmond and Alpha Kay Jenkins, both of Elkton, Ky.

Deceased, in addition to her husbands and parents, are two sons, Warren Lee Jenkins and Earl "Z" Bauduin; a grandson, James Bauduin Jr.; brother James Jenkins; sister Lucy M. Bauduin; and a son-in-law, John Smith.

Private burial will be in West Point Cemetery, Avella. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.