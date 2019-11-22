Lorraine Caruso, 93, of Monongahela, formerly of Charleroi, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born May 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna Celesky Schoener.

Lorraine was a 1944 graduate of Charleroi High School and married the late Alfred "Alf" Caruso in 1946.

Lorraine accomplished a lot in her lifetime. She was a welder for the Navy during World War II, and in the late 1970s, she was the first woman in Pennsylvania to become a certified industrial sewing instructor from the University of Pittsburgh. She also worked at US Steel.

Lorraine was an active member in the community, having affiliations with the Cub Scouts, Fallowfield Recreation League, Charleroi Little League Baseball, Charleroi Wildcats and the Charleroi Merchants. She was also a politician, and was elected to both the board of directors for Charleroi Area School District and to the office of tax collector in Fallowfield Township. Her favorite role, though, was that of a mother and grandmother.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Francine (Mike) Carroll of Monongahela; two sons, Joe (Donna) Caruso of Fallowfield Township and Alfred (Linda) Caruso of Long Branch. She was a beloved "Gram" to six grandchildren, Joe (Holly) Caruso and Shellie (Bryan) Shepherd of Fallowfield Township, Dominec (Rachel) Caruso of Uniontown, Trisha (Bill) Schwalb of California, Michael (Kim) Carroll of Monongahela and Natalie (Derek Jones) Carroll of Dormont. She had 12 great-grandchildren, Joey, Jacob, Jaelyn, Addison, Harper and Sienna Caruso, Brayden (Courtney) and Tanner Shepherd, Brianna Carroll, Samantha and Brett Schwalb, and Mackenzie Smith; and one great-great-grandchild, Cayden Shepherd.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lorraine was predeceased by two sons, Leonard and Raymond Caruso; two sisters, Alberta Kegg and Virginia Schoener; and two brothers, Raymond (Anita) and Albert Schoener.

Lorraine was a lifelong member of Mary, Mother of the Church in Charleroi, and a proud lifetime Cougar fan.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Carl L. Spallino Funeral Home & Cremation, 819 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Mary, Mother of the Church, Charleroi, with interment following in Calvary Cemetery.

Lorraine was a dedicated supporter of the St. Jude Foundation. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.