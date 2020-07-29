Lorraine Elizabeth Provance, of Washington, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2020, in Premier Health Center in Washington. She was born November 30, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Franklin and Bertha Provance.

Lorraine attended Claysville High School. In 1961, she married Richard Bristor and together they had one son, Richard Wayne Bristor II.

Lorraine is survived by her son, Richard and wife Mary Theresa and daughter Cynthia Lynn; brothers Frank of Wheeling, W.Va., Claude of Riverdale, Calif., and Terry of San Diego, Calif.

Lorraine was a homemaker all her life and enjoyed collecting glassware and loved Indian jewelry.

She was proceeded in death by a granddaughter, Marie Ann.

Lorraine will be greatly missed. There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724) 663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.