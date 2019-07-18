Lorraine L. Clawson, 86, of Venetia, passed away surrounded by family Monday, July 15, 2019. Born October 1, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Josephine Terchick and Thomas School; beloved wife to the late Robert T. Clawson; loving mother to Larry J. Clawson Sr., Kathleen M. (John C. III) Sinclair and Karen L. (Andrew C.) Lake; cherished grandmum to L.J. (Chelsea) Clawson Jr., Kelli L. Reese, James R. Clawson, Katelyn R. (Mitchell G.) McKinnon and Kirsten Paige Finney; dear great-grandmother to Jakob, Harley and Alana Clawson and Jynessa and Hailey Reese; loving sister to Joanne Moffat and Irene Holmes.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Robert A. Clawson and James D. Clawson, and her siblings Thomas School and William School.

Lorraine was a hard working woman with a generous heart. Family, food and friends were her priorities in life (not necessarily in that order). She will be dearly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in St. Francis of Assisi, 3609 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332. Internment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.