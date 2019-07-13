Lorraine M. Enlow, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Canonsburg and Venice, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her home, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born September 22, 1934, in Canonsburg, to the late Clarence and Rosella Radosy Green.

On February 4, 1961, in a snow storm, Lorraine married the love of her life, John "Pat" Enlow, and they remained married for 58 years.

She worked at the RCA facility in Meadow Lands and later Gibbsboro, N.J., retiring after 27 years of service as an administrative assistant to the engineering department. After semi-retiring, she moved to Florida and worked for the City of Venice, retiring again after 13 years in the utilities department.

Lorraine had an avid love for all animals and was a devoted supporter of the Westmoreland County Humane Society, Animal Friends of Westmoreland County and the National Audubon Society. She was an ardent traveler and, along with her husband, she was lucky to have traveled the continental United States, Canada and many European countries. She was an avid reader and supporter of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. In addition to reading, she did some amateur writing and regaled her friends and loved ones on her blog, "Adventures in the Burgh." She loved good food, cooking, socializing, going to the movies and spending time with family and friends.

Lorraine was a 50-year member of the Slovene National Benefit Society Club, Carbon.

In addition to her husband Pat, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Joe) Germovsek of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Patrick and Keeley Germovsek; a brother, Edward (Judy) Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorraine will be dearly missed by many and will be loved forever in our hearts.

There will be no public visitation. Private entombment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Humane Society or Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

For condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.