Louis "Louie" Albert Angelo Brandenburg Jr., 65, of Avella, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, February 21, 2020, after a short battle with stage four liver cancer.

He was born July 6, 1954, in Washington, a son of Evelyn A. Recchio Brandenburg of Avella and the late Louis A. "Sam" Brandenburg.

Louie was a 1972 graduate of Avella High School, where he picked up a love of golf.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Alex E. Paris Contracting of Atlasburg for 37 years, retiring in 2010.

Mr. Brandenburg was very active in the community and was currently serving as township supervisor for Independence Township, a position he had held since 2012.

He was also a member of the United Steel Workers Local 14693, Avella Sportsmen's Club and was a social member of Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

Louie was a delegate for Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club and Indian Springs Rod & Gun Club of Avella. He was the Washington County delegate to the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists, the treasurer of the Washington County Sportsmen's Conservation League and was the chairman of the Sports Show Committee. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and the NRA.

Louie loved country music and formerly played bass and harmonica in the band Gold Rush. He also followed his favorite local band, Stampede.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Blake Brandenburg and wife Natasha, and a grandson, Bryson Brandenburg, all of Sewickley; a sister, Tina Ealy of Avella; and several cousins and friends.

He was welcomed to heaven by his father, Louis Albert "Sam" Brandenburg; sister Amy Brandenburg; and many other family members and friends that he cherished.

At Louie's request, there will be no public visitation. A private blessing service will be held for the family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date in Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Springs Rod & Gun Club and Avella Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.