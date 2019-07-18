Louis Edward Gasvoda, 60, passed away July 17, 2019.

Louie Gasvoda, son of the late Louis and Sandra Gasvoda, was born August 28, 1958, and will be joining them in Heaven. He was a beloved brother, uncle, cousin and father figure. He has left his mark here on Earth and now joins the love of his life, Dona.

Louie graduated from Canon-McMillan in the 70s, and lived life to its fullest through the 80s and 90s making lifelong friends along the way. Lou was a self-employed heating and plumbing guy who helped many people stay warm and keep cool. More importantly, he was a true friend to all.

Lou enjoyed big game hunting in Montana as well as local hunting on his cousin's farm. He loved Sunday golf, fishing, hanging out at local social clubs and being with his extended family at their Gazvoda Pig Roast and Family Reunion. It will be hard to observe a fireworks display and not think of him.

He leaves behind his brother, Matthew Gasvoda; sisters Jackie Gasvoda, Joni (Bob) Burskey and Jane Iams; a niece, Amber Iams; and a nephew, Donald Iams. He also leaves behind his boy Ronnie and wife Megan; and his girls Ronda and Heather Irwin and all their children he cherished as his own. He will be dearly missed by his aunts, uncles, many cousins and good friends.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, telephone 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary's Lane, Cecil, PA 15231. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Alle"Lou"ia.