Louis F. Raymond, 87, of Houston, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Donnell House.

He was born on August 9, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Samuel and Rose Muto Raymond.

Mr. Raymond was a graduate of Chartiers Houston High School.

A veteran of the United States Army, Louis served War from 1954 until his honorable discharge as a Private First Class, in 1956. For his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation of Germany Medal.

He worked for Glosser Brothers Furniture, and L&M Flower Shop.

Louis loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed going to various casinos.

On August 10, 1963, he married Shirley Mae Armstrong, who died on June 4, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, Louis F. (Jodi) Raymond, Jr., of Washington and Ronald R. (Jacqueline) Raymond, of Washington; a granddaughter, Alexis Raymond, of Washington; a brother, John Raymond, of Strabane; two sisters, Angeline Devine, of Claymont, DE, and Rose Marie (Barry) Pochiba, of Canonsburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Guy Raymond, and a sister, Catherine Pritts.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

