1/1
Louis F. Raymond
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis F. Raymond, 87, of Houston, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Donnell House.

He was born on August 9, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Samuel and Rose Muto Raymond.

Mr. Raymond was a graduate of Chartiers Houston High School.

A veteran of the United States Army, Louis served War from 1954 until his honorable discharge as a Private First Class, in 1956. For his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation of Germany Medal.

He worked for Glosser Brothers Furniture, and L&M Flower Shop.

Louis loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed going to various casinos.

On August 10, 1963, he married Shirley Mae Armstrong, who died on June 4, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, Louis F. (Jodi) Raymond, Jr., of Washington and Ronald R. (Jacqueline) Raymond, of Washington; a granddaughter, Alexis Raymond, of Washington; a brother, John Raymond, of Strabane; two sisters, Angeline Devine, of Claymont, DE, and Rose Marie (Barry) Pochiba, of Canonsburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Guy Raymond, and a sister, Catherine Pritts.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

Additional information and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved