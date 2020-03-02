Louis J. Fonagy III (1986 - 2020)
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Obituary
Louis J. "Bub" Fonagy III, 33, of Lawrence, lost his battle with addiction, Friday, February 28, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1986, in Mt. Lebanon, a son of Louis and Cheryl DePaoli Fonagy Jr., who survive.

Bub enjoyed spending time with his family, but above all loved being with his son, Landon, and riding dirt bikes together.

Surviving are a son, Landon J. Fonagy; a sister, Courtney (Sammy) Poness; a nephew, Samuel Poness; a niece, Kendal Poness; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, March 4, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Landon J. Fonagy Education Fund.

