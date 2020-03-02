Louis J. "Bub" Fonagy III, 33, of Lawrence, lost his battle with addiction, Friday, February 28, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1986, in Mt. Lebanon, a son of Louis and Cheryl DePaoli Fonagy Jr., who survive.

Bub enjoyed spending time with his family, but above all loved being with his son, Landon, and riding dirt bikes together.

Surviving are a son, Landon J. Fonagy; a sister, Courtney (Sammy) Poness; a nephew, Samuel Poness; a niece, Kendal Poness; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, March 4, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Landon J. Fonagy Education Fund.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.