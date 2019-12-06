Louis L. Thomas Sr., 78, of Katy, Texas, passed away November 21, 2019. He was born in Washington January 10, 1941, to parents James Thomas and Phoebe Patterson.

Mr. Thomas graduated from Washington School District. In October of 1966 he married Elaine Olivier Thomas.

Louis had a career as a water treatment technician for Ferro Corp. He was a member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church and had a passion for cars, horses and antiques.

Louis is survived by his wife, Elaine Thomas; children Landon Thomas Sr., Louis Thomas Jr. and Erik Thomas; grandchildren Landon Thomas Jr. and Lauren Thomas; siblings James Thomas and Margaret Elizabeth Perry.

Louis was preceded in death by brother Joseph Thomas; sister Betty Vactor; and granddaughter Megan Paige Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 16 Ridge Avenue, Washington.