Louis M. Tosi passed away October 10, 2020, at the age of 98, at the Twelve Oaks Memory Care facility in Orlando, Florida.

He was born June 4, 1922, in Monongahela, where he lived until the age of 92. He then relocated to Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Florida to live closer to his son, grandson and daughter-in-law.

Louis was preceded in death by Carmella Ross Tosi, his beautiful wife of 67 years; his mother and father, Angelo "Mack" and Jane Vogini Tosi of Monongahela; infant grandson, Brandon; as well as his brothers, Anthony and Maurice Tosi. To the time of his passing, he also mourned the death of his dear and lifelong friend, Alex DeRosa of Gallatin.

He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Lonny and Dianne Tosi; and grandson, Brant Tosi, all of Celebration, Florida; his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Ann Ross of Charleroi; as well as nieces and nephews, Karen Bull of Flower Mound, Texas, Barbara Carnahan of Shelocta, David Tosi of York and James Ross, currently living abroad in Thailand.

Louis was a graduate of Monongahela High School. He and Carmella were members of St. Anthony's Church, where they were married and began their journey as husband and wife. Louis was a veteran of World War II, serving in England as part of the Army Air Force, where he was an airplane mechanic who was delegated the task of maintaining fighter planes.

Louis worked at the Maple Creek Mine, United States Steel operations in New Eagle, where he served as a panel board operator and master welder and was also trained as an auto mechanic. For many years, he owned and operated Tosi's Market in Valley Inn. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

To this kind and gentle man, there were no strangers. His welcoming smile invited all who came in contact with him, to sit down and take a moment to chat.

Louis will be buried, along with his dear wife, in a private ceremony at the Monongahela Cemetery. He requested that there would be no funeral visitations.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fryefuneralhome.com