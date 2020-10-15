1/1
Louis M. Tosi
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis M. Tosi passed away October 10, 2020, at the age of 98, at the Twelve Oaks Memory Care facility in Orlando, Florida.

He was born June 4, 1922, in Monongahela, where he lived until the age of 92. He then relocated to Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Florida to live closer to his son, grandson and daughter-in-law.

Louis was preceded in death by Carmella Ross Tosi, his beautiful wife of 67 years; his mother and father, Angelo "Mack" and Jane Vogini Tosi of Monongahela; infant grandson, Brandon; as well as his brothers, Anthony and Maurice Tosi. To the time of his passing, he also mourned the death of his dear and lifelong friend, Alex DeRosa of Gallatin.

He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Lonny and Dianne Tosi; and grandson, Brant Tosi, all of Celebration, Florida; his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Ann Ross of Charleroi; as well as nieces and nephews, Karen Bull of Flower Mound, Texas, Barbara Carnahan of Shelocta, David Tosi of York and James Ross, currently living abroad in Thailand.

Louis was a graduate of Monongahela High School. He and Carmella were members of St. Anthony's Church, where they were married and began their journey as husband and wife. Louis was a veteran of World War II, serving in England as part of the Army Air Force, where he was an airplane mechanic who was delegated the task of maintaining fighter planes.

Louis worked at the Maple Creek Mine, United States Steel operations in New Eagle, where he served as a panel board operator and master welder and was also trained as an auto mechanic. For many years, he owned and operated Tosi's Market in Valley Inn. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

To this kind and gentle man, there were no strangers. His welcoming smile invited all who came in contact with him, to sit down and take a moment to chat.

Louis will be buried, along with his dear wife, in a private ceremony at the Monongahela Cemetery. He requested that there would be no funeral visitations.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fryefuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frye Funeral Home, Inc. - Monongahela
427 West Main Street
Monongahela, PA 15063
724-258-6136
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Lou was one of the greatest in the world. He will always have a special place in my heart.
Barbara Truffa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved