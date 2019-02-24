Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis P. Aloia.

Louis P. Aloia, 89, of Washington, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

He was born in Washington, a son of the late Letizia Martino Aloia and Giusippe Aloia.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vernadean; son Joseph M. Aloia (Linda); grandson Joseph (Ashley) Aloia; great-grandson Dominic; grandson Steven (Amanda) Aloia; granddaughter Lauren (Scott) Aloia; daughter-in-law Victoria (Al) Aloia; and sister Sara Aloia.

He was preceded in death by brother Dominic, and sisters Virginia, Mary, Louise, Rose and Pearl.

Lou was a Corporal in the National Guard and served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was an associate of Pancake Towing and drove a tow truck until October of 2017. He worked 44 years at A&P Food Store. When they closed he owned and operated the Beaumart Deli and Catering on East Beau Street in Washington.

He also worked for G.G.&C. Bus Co. for 22 years as a bus driver for special needs children before returning full time to Pancake towing. Lou loved animals, especially cats.

A private service will take place in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the American Legion, Park Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

