Louis P. Aloia, 89, of Washington, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was born in Washington, a son of the late Letizia Martino Aloia and Giusippe Aloia.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vernadean; son Joseph M. Aloia (Linda); grandson Joseph (Ashley) Aloia; great-grandson Dominic; grandson Steven (Amanda) Aloia; granddaughter Lauren (Scott) Aloia; daughter-in-law Victoria (Al) Aloia; and sister Sara Aloia.
He was preceded in death by brother Dominic, and sisters Virginia, Mary, Louise, Rose and Pearl.
Lou was a Corporal in the National Guard and served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was an associate of Pancake Towing and drove a tow truck until October of 2017. He worked 44 years at A&P Food Store. When they closed he owned and operated the Beaumart Deli and Catering on East Beau Street in Washington.
He also worked for G.G.&C. Bus Co. for 22 years as a bus driver for special needs children before returning full time to Pancake towing. Lou loved animals, especially cats.
A private service will take place in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military Honors. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the American Legion, Park Avenue, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
