Louis Raymond "Butchie" Biers died unexpectedly Friday, November 8, 2019, in his home in Parker, Ariz.

He was born September 6, 1944, in Canonsburg, the son of Mary DiRosato Biers and Homer Biers. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

While living in Washington where he worked for Peerless Carpets, he met and married Barbara Hall, who passed in June 2011. He spent much of his life in the Southwest, living in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where he worked in maintenance at the Havasu Dunes and was a member of the bowling team, and then moved to Parker, where Barbara's family lived.

He liked to cook, watch his favorite shows on the History and Travel Channel and enjoyed walking his beloved dog in the desert and by the water in khav Tribal Preserve.

Surviving are his sister, Anita Biers; his niece, Casey and her son Shayne of Washington; his cousins, Gregory and Richard Trunzo of Canonsburg, Linda Gollick of Prosperity, Michelle Pabian and Sandy Wheeler of Houston; beloved dog Maggie; and his much loved extended family in Parker who shared the latter part of his life.

Funeral arrangements were made by Parker Funeral Home.

Goodbye, dear brother, I will miss our conversations. Find peace in this next part of your journey.