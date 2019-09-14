Louis Robert "Dewey" Phillips Jr., 42, of Washington, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born May 21, 1977, the son of Debra Engle and the late Louis R. Phillips Sr.

Dewey worked in construction as a laborer.

He was an excellent cook and loved the outdoors and animals and tinkering with everything.

Surviving are three sons, Devin Phillips, Gage Phillips and Ayden Phillips all of Washington; a daughter, Grayce Phillips of Washington; a sister, Heather (Anndy) Melgar of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandmothers, Mary Beatty Hanlon and Barbara Mawhinney.

Deceased is a brother, Ryan Phillips.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, the time of service, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial is private at a later date at Washington Cemetery.

