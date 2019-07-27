Louis Savage (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA
15344
(724)-883-2506
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
Louis "Sam" Savage, 77, of Clarksville, went to be with his Lord Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born July 1, 1942, in Pitt Gas, a son of the late Nickolas and Frances Gorick Savage.

Sam was self-employed in construction and excavating for many years as S&T Excavating.

On September 18, 1973, he married JoAnn M. Caro, who died October 21, 2009.

Surviving are his children, daughter Jody Savage Palmer and husband Keith of Deemston Borough; a son, Stephen Savage and wife Dana of Clarksville; his pride and joys (his grandsons), Cameron Palmer and Stephen Mason Savage; a sister, Marie (Joseph) Belsky of Medina, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Savage, Stephanie (Bruce) Grandel and Ludmilla Caro; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, are a brother, Nick Savage, and a nephew, Jeffrey Savage.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a blessing service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, with Father J. Francis Frazier officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 27, 2019
