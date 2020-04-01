Louis T. "Lou" Zomak Jr., 83, of Cecil Township, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

He was born July 16, 1936, in Canonsburg, the only child of the late Louis J. Zomak and Margaret Klapach Zomak.

On August 6, 1966, he married Margaret "Peg" Safko, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Rachelle Zomak of Cecil and Debora (Tim) Houck of Saegertown; a granddaughter, Brittany Houck; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 and completed his service obligation as a member of the Army Reserve in Canonsburg until 1966.

Following graduation from Canonsburg High School in 1955, he worked in various machine shops before working for Cannon Tool Company until his retirement. To fill a void after retirement, he enjoyed his summers working for Bedner's Greenhouse in Cecil.

Lou enjoyed all sports and played softball during his early marriage. He also enjoyed gardening, golf, bowling, fishing and hunting. He coached girls summer softball for several years in the Canonsburg and Hickory areas. He was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.

Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, at a later date. Arrangements by Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or the . View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.