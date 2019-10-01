Louis Talarico, 91, of Canonsburg, died September 29, 2019.

He was born September 19, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Silvestro and Pearl Gigliotti Talarico.

Mr. Talarico served as an adult server at Holy Rosary Church, Muse, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a retired clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, Pittsburgh, where he also worked on the mail train between Pittsbugh and Chicago. He was an amateur boxer and avid ball player. He enjoyed gardening and was a true Pittsburgh sports fan.

Surviving are his wife, Anna Lombardo Talarico; children Louis (Judy) Talarico, Mary Anne (Terry) Marth, Joseph (Sue) Talarico, Edward (Lisa) Talarico, Patricia (Walt) Schaller, Anthony Talarico and Judy Talarico; stepson Daren (Erin) Mrenak; stepson-in-law, Doug Street; and sister, Rachela Talarico.

Deceased are his wife, Anna Mae Ratay Talarico; and stepdaughter Lisa Street; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 360 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, in Holy Rosary Church, Muse.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.